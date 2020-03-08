Garry Monk explains reasoning behind Sheffield Wednesday players’ absence

Garry Monk has defended his decision to continue to leave Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood out of the Sheffield Wednesday team.

The pressure is building on Monk after seeing his side win just one of their last 10 games in the Championship – a 5-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend the latest defeat in that run.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbeumo fired the Bees into a 3-0 lead at half-time, before Dasilva and Tarique Fosu added another to make it 5-0 to Brentford.

Monk was left seething after the final whistle, and fielded questions about his decisions to leave Westwood and Hutchinson out of the team to face Brentford.

Both players have been frozen out under Monk, with Hutchinson not featuring since January and Westwood not featuring since the end of November.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Monk said: “We had the same problems when they were there as well. It is a whole squad problem.

“There are bigger issues. There are not just football issues. There are other issues that need to be conducive to a successful environment and football team.”

Wednesday have slipped to 14th place in the Championship table a dismal set of results, and face a promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough next weekend.

The Verdict

I think it’s a poor decision to leave Hutchinson and Westwood both out of the team – they are both fan favourites and that’s immediately lost a lot of the fans’ support from Monk’s perspective.

Westwood gets the club – he is a very experienced, established professional who could add some real stability in-between the sticks, and he could be a useful player for them between now and the end of the season.

Hutchinson adds some steel and bite to the midfield, which is clearly lacking in the current side right now.