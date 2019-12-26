Garry Monk discusses possible Sheffield Wednesday exit in January

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk says he is happy with the squad he currently has at his disposal, amid speculation around the future of striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 29-year-old Scot has forced his way back into contention in recent weeks, starting in each of the Owls’ last three games, and scoring a hattrick in the recent 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

Despite that, it seems as though Rhodes’ future at Hillsborough is still uncertain, with reports from the Scottish Sun recently claiming that Celtic are interested in a loan move for the striker in January, although separate reports have suggested that Rhodes will rebuff any interest that arises when the window reopens next week.

Now Monk too has had his say on the issue, and when asked about the possibility of Rhodes leaving the club next month, the Wednesday boss told The Star: “I am happy to work with this squad. We need everyone. Someone will only leave this club if it benefits us.

“At this moment in time, we have a good squad. It is not a massive squad. It has been trimmed.”

Assessing the makeup of that squad, Monk continued: “It is a bit unbalanced in certain areas but I am enjoying working with them.

“I think they are enjoying coming to work and when you are successful you want to be part of it.”

It seems as though there Monk has had little indication that any of his side are keen to leave Hillsborough in January, as he went on to reveal: “I have had no conversations with any players about anything of that type (going in January) and I can’t see that happening unless it is something that we feel will benefit us.

“Our focus is on the games and not really about January in terms of any outgoings.”

Wednesday go into their Boxing Day clash at struggling Stoke City third in the Championship, following a run of six games without defeat.

The Verdict

This looks to be a sensible approach for Monk to take.

With his contract not set to expire until the end of next season, Wednesday are not under any pressure to allow Rhodes to leave anytime soon, and his recent run in the side suggests they may not want to anyway.

Indeed, given their recent form, the fact that none of their current squad appear keen to leave the club in the coming weeks, will surely be encouraging for the Owls’ as they look to push for promotion in the second half of the season.