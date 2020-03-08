Garry Monk delivers update on Sheffield Wednesday trio following Brentford defeat

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has suggested that both Julian Borner and Massimo Luongo could be back for the Owls for their meeting with Nottingham Forest next weekend.

The Owls were without Borner for their trip to Brentford on Saturday, with Dominic Iorfa coming into the side to replace him alongside Tom Lees.

The defender had been taken off at half time during their 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup in midweek, and Wednesday shipped five goals in a very poor performance without him.

Monk’s side have also been without Luongo since their loss at home to Blackburn Rovers back in January, having picked up a couple of injuries which have forced him out of action, but he has returned to training and could now be available next weekend.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live following Sheffield Wednesday’s 5-0 defeat against Brentford, Monk suggested that both Borner and Luongo could be ready to come back into the squad in time for next weekend, while he also stated that Kieran Lee will probably miss out again.

He said: “Kieran Lee not so much (close to featuring). Julian felt a little bit tight in training yesterday so we couldn’t risk it. He should be back and available next week.

“Massimo has trained in the last few days. If all goes well next week, then he should be available as well.”

The verdict

This is some form of encouragement Sheffield Wednesday can take from what was a miserable and concerning afternoon at Griffin Park, with the Owls having been second best throughout the contest and looking like a side devoid of belief and ideas.

The Owls shipped five goals without the presence of Borner in their defence, and that suggests that they could be needing the defender back and in the side when they take on Nottingham Forest next weekend, although it will take more than just his return to see them improve defensively.

Luongo, meanwhile, has been a real miss for Monk’s side during his absence from the side through injury, with the midfielder’s quality in possession and work rate off the ball two qualities which they have really struggled to replace – and the Owls will be hopeful he can provide some form of spark for them.

Monk will be demanding a reaction from his players to the defeat at Brentford and it will be interesting to see if he puts both Borner and Luongo straight back into the side next weekend, with the Owls needing to show they can recover their form and performances quickly.