Garry Monk delivers Sheffield Wednesday transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has stated that the club doesn’t have the luxury to go out and spend big in the transfer window.

This comes after the Owls started two midfielders up top in their 0-0 draw with Walsall in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

Now, there is pressure to try and get some more forwards in before the season starts after Jordan Rhodes was benched on the weekend.

It is already an uphill battle for Monk and his side as they start the season with a 12 point deduction after breaching financial rules in the previous campaigns.

Monk has expressed that the club don’t have the luxury that they used to and they now have to compete in a different type of market and try and look for bargains to complete their squad.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Monk said: “We haven’t got the luxury of before, which is understandable in terms of the pandemic and where clubs are at now, but as I’ve said we have to cut our cloth accordingly and work in the market we can work in.”

Can you get 100% in this Sheffield Wednesday quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday definitely need some new faces in soon and Garry Monk knows that as they look to embark on a season that is set to throw up various different challenges for the club.

They have strengthened well and bought smart so far with the addition of Chey Dunkley certainly one of the buys that has caught the eye to many supporters.

It will now be interesting to see if they can bring anyone else into the club before the end of the transfer window to help them get back to positive points.