Garry Monk cools transfer talk as Sheffield Wednesday linked with Manchester United man

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has played down talk of the club signing James Garner on loan from Manchester United.

It had been reported that the Owls, along with Swansea, are monitoring the 19-year-old as they look to bolster their squads for the next campaign.

However, whilst Monk admitted he would be on the lookout for free transfers and loans, he wouldn’t get drawn on the prospect of Garner arriving at Hillsborough when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“I think we will be linked with everyone. I don’t even know what next season will look like. I have already told you what the squad needs to look like moving forward and the club are working hard behind the scenes to identify players.

“The market we will be working in will be frees and loans as that’s all we can do. But when things get clarified from a financial point of view, I will speak to the club and see what we can do from that side of it.”

The teenager is highly-rated at Old Trafford and he has featured for the first-team on several occasions this season, making one appearance in the Premier League and five more across various cup competitions.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Monk refusing to be drawn on a particular name as his focus will be on the rest of the season.

Having said that, they will have made plans and Garner would be a good addition for the Owls as he is a player with huge potential and he has the ability to thrive at this level for a season.

Clearly, he is the sort of signing Wednesday will want to make and it will be interesting to see who does come through the door in what’s sure to be a very busy summer.

