Garry Monk aims to address situation surrounding long-serving Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has remained evasive on the whereabouts of Keiren Westwood and San Hutchinson.

Before the postponement of the EFL, Monk had frozen both Westwood and Hutchinson out of the side.

A return to training has raised more questions surrounding the duo, with Monk confirming the Westwood is nursing a shoulder injury that is delaying him playing a part in training.

Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether Westwood or Hutchinson have a role to play at Hillsborough moving forward, despite those questions directed Monk’s way.

Discussing Westwood and Hutchinson with Yorkshire Live, Monk said: “Keiren has been injured. He was injured before this period and wasn’t available anyway.

“As I’ve said before, I have to make decisions on what I feel moving forward and for the best of the club, I have to make decisions that not everybody agrees with or likes, and that’s part of my job.

“I try and do that not just for the here and now, but for the future of the club, and for how we need to evolve this squad. Sam is part of that situation, but I’ve had clear chats with Sam, he understands where he is, I’ve had clear discussions with him like I have done with all the players.

“That’s just part of my job – I have to take that responsibility. Everyone will have their opinions on that whether it’s right or wrong. But I have the support of the club to move that forward.”

Westwood and Hutchinson remain amongst Wednesday’s longest serving players, playing a part under Carlos Carvalhal when the Owls challenged for promotion in 2016 and 2017.

35-year-old Westwood has made 178 appearances for Wednesday, whilst Hutchinson has managed 144 outings.

The Verdict

Westwood and Hutchinson clearly have a problem at Wednesday, leaving Monk with a very, very tough situation to handle.

The postponement of football has only added to that issue and although Monk remains evasive here, it sounds like there’s no future for either at Hillsborough.

A rebuild at Hillsborough is needed and Monk appears like he will be bullish with his approach, which deserves credit, even if it doesn’t sit right with everyone at Hillsborough.

Thoughts? Let us know!