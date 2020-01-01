Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has rejected suggestions that top scorer Steven Fletcher is set to join Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion in January.

The 32-year-old has been integral to Wednesday’s success this season–scoring 12 times in 21 appearances and helping them climb to sixth in the table.

His absence from the team over the last three games has been noticeable, with the Owls looking toothless at times and picking up just three points from a possible nine.

Fletcher has been missing due to an illness over the festive period, however, a rumour circled on social media that his absence was due to an impending move to West Brom.

Monk was pressed on that issue in a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s upcoming meeting with Yorkshire rivals Hull City and denied that the Scotsman was set to leave.

When asked, he said to the Sheffield Star: “One hundred percent, no. That’s a conspiracy that needs to be put well away. He’s genuinely been ill.

“We’ve missed him as well, of course, we have. A player in that type of form and scoring you goals, of course, you’re going to miss that.

“But he’s been back out on the pitches and he’ll be back out in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt as soon as possible.”

On the subject of the striker’s fitness, he said: “He’s out on the training pitches and we’ve got another training session today.

“When you’ve had an illness or a virus like that, you have to go off the player and how he feels. But he’s been out training all week.

“We’ve got another training today and if there’s no reaction as there has been so far so he’ll be up for selection in the squad.”

The Owls face a difficult test against high-scoring Hull today, knowing that a win could see them climb as high as third.

Wednesday will no doubt be hoping that Fletcher will return to the starting XI, as their three other strikers, Atdhe Nuhiu, Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall, have scored just five goals between them this season.

The Verdict

While there was no concrete source for the rumours about Fletcher’s exit, it will be music to the ears of Wednesday fans that he isn’t leaving.

The 32-year-old has been vital so far and looks set to be key to their promotion push.

Having him back available should be huge, as they’ve been lacklustre without during the festive period.