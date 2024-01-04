Highlights Birmingham City's academy has a strong track record of producing talented players, such as Andy Johnson and Sone Aluko.

Jude Bellingham, who came through the academy, is considered one of the best players in the world and has experience at top clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Jordan James, a young midfielder, has had a strong season with five goals in 24 league appearances and has become a crucial first-team player despite his young age.

Birmingham City's academy has produced some excellent players in recent years.

Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise considering Andy Johnson, Sone Aluko and Craig Fagan, all of whom were made by Blues, went on to have reasonably successful careers. Johnson even went on to represent England at a senior international level.

None of them can compare to Jude Bellingham though, the England international who has experience at Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on his CV.

He is one of the best players in the world at the moment - and could go on to become one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

His younger brother isn't doing a bad job either, with Jobe heading to Sunderland in the summer and already making an impact for the first team on Wearside at just 18.

In terms of those currently at the club, Alfie Chang, George Hall and Jordan James have all been tipped to make a real impact for the first team.

Related 50-year-old on Birmingham City radar as players' stance on John Eustace return revealed Nathan Jones is now under consideration at St Andrew's - but some players are keen for John Eustace to return.

Chang is currently out with a long-term injury though and George Hall can't seem to shake off injuries either, giving James an opportunity to steal the headlines.

He has certainly done that, registering five goals in 24 league appearances this term.

His highlight of the season so far may be his brace against Leicester City, with the Welshman able to hold his head up high after that game despite Blues losing that match.

The midfielder, who represents Wales at a senior international level, was one of few players to thrive under Wayne Rooney and he deserves a huge amount of credit for that.

Stepping up to the plate when some of his teammates couldn't, he has established himself as a crucial first-teamer and that's an excellent achievement considering he's only 19 and doesn't turn 20 until July.

It would have been easy for him to go missing with his team down the bottom end of the table and other players not performing well in recent months, but he has bucked the trend.

The latest news on Jordan James

It was previously reported by Fabrizio Romano that Italian top-tier side Atalanta were advancing talks on a deal with Blues, potentially in the region of €4m-€4.5m with add-ons.

The same journalist has added that the player has already agreed personal terms with the club.

But Neil Moxley believes this deal may not be as close as it seemed, with the Midlands side rejecting two bids for the teenager.

This news will come as a relief to many Birmingham fans who will want to see him remain at St Andrew's beyond the end of this month, although it has also been reported that a bid worth more than €5m has been submitted.

Garry Cook can't afford to make another major Birmingham City mistake

Many fans will have viewed Cook in a good light with the off-field changes that were made.

However, he was clearly a key figure behind Blues' decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney, a decision that has come back to haunt him.

Cook has certainly come under fire from supporters for that decision - but he may have redeemed himself slightly by dismissing the Manchester United legend.

He could make another disastrous decision by selling James though - and it would clearly be the wrong call.

Related Wayne Rooney comrade at Birmingham City already lined up for new job Wayne Rooney's number two is believed to be the subject of significant interest from Salford City

His contract effectively ends in 2026 considering Blues have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months next year, so they are under no pressure to sell him at the moment.

It would also be difficult to see financial fair play rules forcing their hand either - because they generated plenty of money from Jude Bellingham's transfer this summer due to their sell-on clause and they also sold his younger brother Jobe and Tahith Chong during the previous window.

Speaking of Jobe, Blues probably regret selling him considering he's already making an impact for the Black Cats' first team.

That's a warning to Cook and Rooney's successor not to cash in on James yet, with the Welshman having the ability to contribute both on the pitch and become more financially valuable off it in the next 12-18 months.