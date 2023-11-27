Highlights Birmingham City CEO admits the possibility of leaving St. Andrew's, citing the need for a venue that can generate more revenue.

New owners are focused on improving the club both on and off the pitch, with ambitions of promotion and increased revenues.

Moving to a new stadium would be a strategic decision to ensure future growth and compete with the best in the country.

Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook has admitted that there is still a chance the club will move from St. Andrew’s in the years to come.

Birmingham’s new owners have big plans

After years of struggling under the controversial previous regime, Blues fans finally got the takeover they were desperate for, as Tom Wagner and his American group completed a buy-out of the Midlands outfit.

Of course, not everything has been perfect since, with the decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney a call that certainly divided opinion.

However, on the whole, the supporters are delighted with what the new owners are doing, which includes improving St. Andrew’s after it was neglected in the past.

Moving forward, the ambitions are clear, with Rooney tasked with building a side that can push for promotion down the line, and the owners will be ensuring the club progress off the pitch too.

Will Birmingham leave St. Andrew’s?

Part of that progress will include increasing revenues, and there have been questions about whether Blues are in a position to do that to the maximum at St. Andrew’s. Therefore, there has been constant talk that they could move from the famous old stadium at some point.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Cook explained that it is something they will consider as they look at what the best thing is for the club in the future.

“This stadium was built many years ago and the lifestyle was very different. There weren’t as many cars on the road, there weren’t as many buses on the road, or trains. People used to walk to the stadium from the local vicinity.

“One of the challenges now in modern sports is that your sports arena has to be multi-functional, it has to create lots of revenue - not just from tickets, but from hospitality - and if you look at this environment, it’s very difficult to do that.

“What we have got to make some decisions on is what do we do to grow our revenue? We talked a bit about commercial partners, hospitality and ticketing and all those elements that make you a great club, but it’s a difficult one when your stadium was built in the 20s and 30s.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

“If you look at the journey that we are on, we’re on the journey of fixing the football club, we’re on the journey of a desire to compete with the very best in the country - and we know what that looks like - but the ultimate goal is to be the beacon for Birmingham and if you go on that pathway, it’s professionally naive not to think about the next 10 years. Where we will be in 10 years is still debatable and it’s still being worked on. But it would be fair to say that if growth is part of the agenda then we should always be looking at our options.”

Do Birmingham need to leave St. Andrew’s?

This is going to cause debate, and some will obviously be against moving on, as it’s been their home for over 100 years, so there’s a lot of history there.

Having said that, there are clear issues which Cook touches on, and others will recognise that a move could be what the club needs to push on to the next level.

Of course, another factor is where they potentially go, so there’s a lot of discussions that need to be had, and it’s right that the Birmingham hierarchy are looking down all avenues.