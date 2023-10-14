Highlights Garry Cook promises Wayne Rooney the necessary support and tools to thrive at Birmingham City as a manager.

The club's productive summer transfer window and new ownership provide Rooney with the opportunity to build for the long term.

Rooney could have backing in the transfer market and will be supported by John O'Shea and Ashley Cole.

Garry Cook has promised Wayne Rooney that he will have the right tools necessary to thrive at Birmingham City, with Blues' CEO making that promise as he spoke to BBC WM Sport.

Rooney recently quit his role at DC United after failing to impress in the United States, with the Manchester United legend believing it was the right time for him to return to England.

Having previously managed at Derby County, he will have been hoping for a return to the English leagues and it seems as though this deal was in the pipeline for a number of days before it was announced, with the former England international being heavily linked with the job before John Eustace's departure was confirmed.

He has a big job on his hands and although Eustace has left the club in a good position, with Blues currently in sixth place, there will be big expectations on Rooney with supporters wanting to see him be an upgrade on his predecessor.

Despite how strong the league is this term, the fact Eustace guided the club into the play-offs before he left puts extra pressure on Rooney to keep the club in the promotion mix from now until the end of the season.

Anything less may be seen as a failure, so the 37-year-old will need to squeeze the best out of the players he has at his disposal if he wants to keep Birmingham's fanbase onside.

The one big positive for him though is the fact Birmingham are a changed side since the summer, with a new owner taking charge and the club enjoying a very productive transfer window, bringing in several permanent additions.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

What did Garry Cook promise to Wayne Rooney?

Although there are no guarantees that Rooney's time at Blues will work out, Cook has promised to give him the tools he needs to thrive.

The CEO said: "I've known Wayne since he was 16... and since then I've always stayed in touch.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"One thing you'll always find with Wayne is he'll demonstrate his aspiration and his hunger for success. We saw that when he was playing, and we're seeing that as a manager.

"But in management, you have to have all the right support, you've got to have the right owners, the right players, the right infrastructure, the right performance facilities and we will provide that for Wayne."

As mentioned, Birmingham enjoyed a productive summer window and the fact they brought in so many permanent additions is a boost because that will allow Rooney to build for the long term.

St Andrew's is also likely to be in a better condition under new ownership and that certainly won't do any harm.

Under Wagner, it wouldn't be a surprise to see various aspects of the club including the training ground levelled up.

And Rooney is also likely to be backed in the transfer market considering how passionate Wagner and those behind the scenes seem to be.

He has been well-equipped with some good players - and also some good coaches with John O'Shea and Ashley Cole likely to be influential on the training ground.