Highlights Under Wayne Rooney, Birmingham City has suffered three consecutive defeats, but these losses were not unexpected given the strong opponents they faced.

The decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney as manager early in Tom Wagner's tenure could impact how Wagner's time at the club is perceived.

If Rooney's appointment doesn't work out, fans may wonder how much better things could have been under Eustace and hold Wagner responsible for the change.

Birmingham City’s results have taken a dive under Wayne Rooney, with Blues suffering defeats in all three of his games in charge.

In fairness, they weren’t expected to win away at Middlesbrough and Southampton. Boro were in great form ahead of that clash at the Riverside, with the Midlands outfit suffering a 1-0 defeat there.

Rooney’s side were also the underdogs heading into yesterday lunchtime’s match at St Mary's, with the Saints having a very strong squad on paper.

However, with the home advantage in midweek, Birmingham would have been disappointed not to have secured at least a point against Hull City.

There were audible boos from the home supporters following that game at St Andrew’s - and Blues’ latest defeat at St Mary’s has increased scrutiny on the club’s board following their decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney during the international break.

Eustace had guided Blues to sixth place before his departure - and with the Championship side that high up the table at the time - many people questioned whether it was the right decision to make a managerial change.

What claim did Garry Cook make on John Eustace’s Birmingham City departure?

Following Eustace’s departure, Blues’ CEO Garry Cook claimed that it would have been unfair if the club had waited until Eustace had failed to make a managerial change

He told the BBC: "A lot of football clubs will leave the manager to fail before they make the decision.

"I don't like that, I wouldn't be disrespectful to John in that manner and as a football club, that's not the way we behave."

Cook and other key figures at St Andrew’s could have replaced Eustace when they came in back in the summer - but they clearly felt the previous international break was the right time to make this decision - with Rooney’s predecessor.

Could Garry Cook’s stance taint Tom Wagner’s tenure at Birmingham City?

The decision to replace Eustace with current boss Rooney is such a controversial call so early on in Wagner’s reign.

The fact Wagner wasn’t part of BSHL alone made him a liked figure straight away and they enjoyed a productive summer transfer window, which increased his popularity further.

But if Rooney’s appointment doesn’t work out, it could severely impact how Wagner’s time at Blues is seen.

Eustace was an adored figure at the Midlands club, not just because he’s a local man but also because he guided the club through a difficult time superbly.

They were one of the favourites to be relegated at the end of last term - but he managed to guide them to safety by a reasonably comfortable finish in the end and had done well during the early stages of this season - securing back-to-back wins against Huddersfield Town and local rivals West Bromwich Albion in his last two games in charge.

Not leaving Eustace to "fail" will leave fans wondering how much better things could have been under their former boss if Rooney’s time at the club doesn’t work out.

And fans will be holding Wagner responsible as a key figure if this managerial change fails.

With this, Cook’s stance on managerial switches and the club’s subsequent decision to dismiss Eustace and appoint Rooney could taint Wagner’s spell if they aren’t very successful during the American financier’s time as Blues’ owner.