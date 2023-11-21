Highlights Birmingham City has struggled under new manager Wayne Rooney, losing four and drawing one of their five games since the international break.

The upcoming match against Sheffield Wednesday is seen as a big opportunity for Birmingham City to earn a much-needed win.

Victory in this game would relieve pressure on Rooney and the club's CEO, and could help turn things around and regain support from the fans.

Birmingham City are yet to win under new manager Wayne Rooney.

The 37-year-old was hired under controversial circumstances in October, replacing popular figure John Eustace at the helm at St. Andrew’s.

The former manager was dismissed after Birmingham’s 3-1 win over local rivals West Brom heading into the second international break of the campaign.

It was a second consecutive win, which put the team sixth in the Championship table.

Since returning from the break, Rooney has lost four and drawn one of his five games in charge, with the club plummeting down the second division standings as a result.

The November international break has offered the Blues some respite, but this weekend’s return sees them take on bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday.

How important is Birmingham City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday?

Wednesday have had a disastrous campaign so far, winning just one of their opening 16 games since returning to the Championship.

The Owls are in serious danger of suffering relegation straight back down to League One unless they can turn around their form in the second half of the term.

The clash at St. Andrew’s will be viewed as a big opportunity for Danny Rohl’s side to earn a much-needed three points.

Victory could move the Yorkshire outfit to within six points from safety if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Wednesday have lost 12 of their 16 games this season, so failure to secure a first win for Rooney this weekend would pile the pressure on him and the club’s hierarchy.

Eustace was well liked and respected as a coach having done a good job during his time in charge of the Blues.

He led the club to a 17th place finish last year when many had tipped the team to struggle in a relegation fight, but instead they comfortably survived.

Eustace’s side also looked capable of challenging for promotion this campaign, which is a far cry from Rooney’s first five games in charge.

The fixture schedule he was handed did him no favours, but that won’t be an excuse come Saturday afternoon.

Can Wayne Rooney turn things around at Birmingham City?

Victory would ease the pressure massively on Rooney, as well as CEO Garry Cook, who was heavily involved in the decision to bring in the former England forward.

Getting three points on the board would be a huge step in turning things around and getting the supporters back onside with the project.

Upcoming fixtures against Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, Coventry City and Cardiff City in the next few weeks will all be seen as more favourable and eminently winnable.

While gaining just one point from games against Middlesbrough, Hull City, Sunderland, Southampton and Ipswich Town was not acceptable, it at least was a period where Birmingham were likely to struggle anyway due to the strength of their opponents.

A similar run of form over the next few weeks could potentially sour the relationship between the fans and Rooney beyond repair and put serious pressure on Cook as CEO for overseeing his appointment.

That means there is a lot riding on Saturday’s visit from the Owls to St. Andrew’s, making it a must win game for Rooney.