Garry Birtles identifies the Nottingham Forest player who has been ‘unfortunate’ this season

Lyle Taylor has been “unfortunate” since moving to Nottingham Forest in the summer, according to Garry Birtles.

Taylor – who controversially left Charlton Athletic at the end of last season – chose to join Forest on a free transfer amid a number of clubs after his signature.

Taylor had to bide his time at first, as he looked to break into the team ahead of last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban.

When Grabban picked up a hip injury, Taylor was given a regular run of games, scoring four goals in five games for the Reds.

But Taylor hasn’t scored in the league since November, and Glenn Murray could now become Forest’s first-choice striker having scored a brace on his full debut against Wycombe at the weekend.

Speaking on the Garibaldi Red podcast, former Reds striker Garry Birtles said he thinks that Taylor has been “unfortunate” since joining Forest.

He said: “I think he’s been unfortunate. I think he’s very honest on the pitch.

“He puts himself about and chases across the pitch. When I watch him, he doesn’t get a lot of service in the box, because he’s doing his best work outside the box chasing people.

“His honesty can go against him because he’s doing his best work outside the box and not getting in the positions to score goals.

“Lewis is a different player. He doesn’t have the most amount of touches in a game. That can be a bit infuriating. Chris has three strikers to choose from now and all three offer something different to upset a defence.

“Lyle should keep training well and prove he is worth his place. Glenn is 37 so he won’t play every game.”

The Verdict

You do wonder if Taylor regrets his move to Forest in some ways.

He had so many clubs after him, but he chose to join Forest as they targeted promotion to the Premier League.

Taylor looked like he would be Forest’s main man when he went on that good run in front of goal, but Forest then went on a bad run and he failed to shine.

Murray is now likely to be a regular starter for the Reds between now and the end of the season, so it remains to be seen whether Taylor gets another chance this term or not.