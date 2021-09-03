Garry Birtles identifies one aspect of Nottingham Forest’s transfer window which Hughton may regret

Garry Birtles believes that failing to bring in a new striker in the transfer window could hinder Nottingham Forest going forward.

The Reds endured a busy end to the summer, bringing in five new players in the final few days of the transfer window.

Over the course of the summer, creative midfielders Philip Zinckernagel arrived to try and solve Forest’s creative woes in midfield, and goal threat going forward.

Xande Silva also arrived from West Ham on Deadline Day, but the attacker is a versatile option who is regarded as more of a winger than a striker.

This means, then, that Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor remain Forest’s only out-and-out striking options, with Nuno da Costa being shipped out on loan to Caen.

Forest scored 37 goals in 46 games last season, and were subsequently one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Championship.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red podcast, Birtles believes that not bringing in a new striker could hinder the Reds.

He said: “The player from West Ham (Silva) has a goal record like mine at Old Trafford. I think fans were looking for name players or a striker we could be excited about.

“That hasn’t happened, and that’s the one thing that worries me, not having a new striker to hopefully get us up the league.

“We’ve talked so much about our attacking stats. We’ve not really addressed that area. We’ve got to give players a chance, but none of the deadline day players were exciting.

“What will we do for goals? We’ve got good creation in midfield so I hope the players coming in prove to be outstanding.”

The Verdict

I think a new striker was essential for the Reds in the summer.

Grabban is now 33 and Taylor is now 31. Neither had a good season last term, and both are only getting older.

I think most Forest fans would have liked a new striker, probably aged between 22 and 25, to come in and give them genuine competition in the final third.

That didn’t happen, though, but they still have decent goal threat in the likes of Brennan Johnson, Zinckernagel and potentially Grabban if he can stay injury-free.