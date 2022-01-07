Garrity starts: The predicted Port Vale XI to face Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday

Port Vale will be looking to cause a huge FA Cup upset this weekend when they welcome Brentford to Vale Park, with the Bees sitting comfortably in the Premier League.

The Valiants have been strong contenders on home soil this season, averaging 1.8 PPG at their Staffordshire home.

Proving to be a difficult outfit to break and to beat this season, Port Vale are yet to be beaten in the league by a margin of more than a goal.

Darrell Clarke’s side will know full well about the threats that the Bees possess but much stranger things have happened in the FA Cup.

Quiz: Can you name which club Port Vale signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 James Wilson Exeter City Lincoln City Doncaster Rovers Salford City

Brentford are currently 12th in the Premier League and are just as many points from the relegation zone as they are to the top four.

Whilst we wait for this exciting FA Cup tie to go ahead at Vale Park, we take a look at how the home side could line up…

Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas has firmly established himself as number one this season and he is likely to be awarded another start against their Premier League opposition.

Nathan Smith, Leon Legge and Dan Jones are likely to continue operating as a back three for the visit of the Bees, with the Vale defence proving to be tough to break down during the first half of the season.

Mal Benning could return at left wing-back for the hosts, with the full-back impressing in the clash against Burton Albion in the previous round.

David Worrall is likely to return to the starting XI at right wing-back, should he be deemed fit enough to play, with the 31-year-old missing out their last game in mid-December.

Scott Burgess could come into the starting line up on Saturday, with Tom Conlon and Tom Pett continuing to impress and grow in influence.

Dennis Politic could be deployed up front for the League Two promotion-chasers, although his spot in the frontline could be under pressure, with Vale already bolstering their attacking options this month.

The young forward is likely to partner Ben Garrity up top on Saturday, with the 24-year-old impressing since being deployed further up the pitch.