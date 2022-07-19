Garrick rumour, free agent talks, player’s new club confirmed: The latest Swansea City news headlines you might have missed

Swansea City are looking to build on last season and Russell Martin will certainly be keen to get himself and his side in the play-off mix in the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The Swans had an up and down campaign last year with them flirting at times with the play-offs but not proving consistent enough to make it stick.

That’s what they’ll be looking to improve, then, as we head towards the new season.

What are the latest headlines doing the rounds with the Swans, though? We take a look now…

Jordon Garrick linked with exit

According to the Swansea Independent, Portsmouth are interested in signing Jordon Garrick this summer.

Pompey are looking to achieve promotion from Sky Bet League One next season and Danny Cowley is eager to add to his squad.

Potentially, then, it could be Garrick that is the next man to come in to Fratton Park to add to the squad.

Connor McBride talks

As per Alan Nixon, Swansea have begun talks with Connor McBride as they look to add to their squad before the season starts.

McBride is a free agent after the youngster was released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

He’ll want to remain in the Championship if he can, and certainly prove a point to Rovers if he ends up joining the Welsh side.

Korey Smith joins Derby

Korey Smith was released at the end of last season after Swansea City decided that they would not be keeping him around.

The player has found a new side, though, with him becoming the latest player to join Derby County ahead of their League One spell.

The Rams have been very active this summer, and will be hoping that they can get themselves straight back into the Championship.

