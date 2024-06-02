Highlights Blackburn Rovers may be looking to make moves in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

As ever, much of the focus for those connected with the club will be on incomings, as they look to put together a squad strong enough to avoid a repeat of this season's relegation battle.

Indeed, given the recent financial restraints they have had to work under, it will be intriguing to see just how much owners Venkys are able to invest into the club for potential signings.

Beyond that though, another issue that the club will have to address is the potential departure of players on loan to other clubs.

Some individuals at Ewood Park could potentially benefit from spells elsewhere that could give them the chance to play more regular first-team football during the 2024/25 campaign.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three players Blackburn Rovers should be considering loaning out in the summer transfer window ahead of next season, right here.

Jake Garrett

Recent links with Greg Docherty suggest Blackburn could be looking to add in the centre of midfield this summer. That is despite the fact club captain Lewis Travis - who does have the look of a player who should suit head coach John Eustace - is due to return from a loan spell at Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Joe Rankin-Costello ended the campaign in a central midfield role that is more natural for him, while Sondre Tronstad was the signings of the season for Blackburn in that position. With John Buckley also an option, all that could see Garrett forced down the pecking order at Ewood Park, after a season in which he made just six starts in the Championship.

Given there was something of a lack of consistency to his performances - admittedly something that could be levelled at most Rovers players this season - a spell out on loan that allows him to play regular first-team football could still be good for the 21-year-old for next season.

Jake Batty

After coming through the youth ranks with Blackburn, Batty has found himself on the fringes of the senior side in recent seasons, featuring in the first round of the League Cup in the last two seasons.

However, injuries and other circumstances have prevented the left-back from pushing on from that, meaning while Rovers are short on depth behind Harry Pickering in that position, it would be a big ask for the 19-year-old to step into that role.

As a result, a loan move that allows him to get some of that much-needed first-team experience under his belt could be a sensible move for Batty for next season. Indeed, the success of another young Blackburn left-back, Georgie Gent, on loan at Motherwell this season, does give those involved some incentive when it comes to a potential deal such as this one.

Leopold Wahlstedt

Following the sale of Thomas Kaminski last summer to Luton Town, Blackburn moved to bring Wahlstedt in, with the Swede filling in for Aynsley Pears on a number of occasions this season.

Although his shot-stopping showed signs of promise, there were some errors in that department, while he also struggled when dealing with balls into the box, all of which led to some gifts for opposition attacks, that caused some costly results that hampered Rovers' attempts to pull clear of the bottom three.

As a result, a new goalkeeper may be on the agenda for the club this summer, and they have already been linked with a move for one this summer who previously played under Eustace at Birmingham, in the form of John Ruddy. If a new 'keeper was to be brought in by Blackburn, it could then make sense to send Wahlstedt out on loan, giving him a chance to adapt to the English game, ensuring he becomes a more reliable option between the posts on his return to Ewood Park.