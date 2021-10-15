Garner starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Blackpool this weekend

Nottingham Forest will aim to record their first home win under Steve Cooper as they face Blackpool this weekend.

The Reds turned a corner under Cooper before the international break, yielding seven points from his first three games in charge.

Forest recorded emphatic away wins over Barnsley and Birmingham City last time out, but the task is now to get back to winning ways on home soil.

Forest are yet to put three points on the board at the City Ground this season, with Blackpool hoping to leave the East Midlands with a positive result.

Here, we take a look at the predicted Forest line-up to face Blackpool this weekend…

Cooper will be hoping for more of the same from his side this Saturday, and that should be reflected in his team selection.

We are predicting there to be only one change to the side, with Brice Samba starting in goal and Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna starting in defence.

Djed Spence and Max Lowe keep on getting better and better at wing-back, and Jack Colback was selected ahead of Ryan Yates last time out.

James Garner was the man to be dropped that day, but after a two-week break, we expect him to put back in the side having had time on the training ground over the fortnight.

In attack, Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel are likely to start either side of Lewis Grabban, with Joe Lolley benched.