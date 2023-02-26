Gareth Southgate weighing up whether to call up Sunderland star to England’s senior squad

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering a senior call-up to the Three Lions squad for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson ahead of next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, according to The Sun.

The same report states that the young stopper could be taken along as part of the squad even if he doesn’t make the cut, though he will be keen to be in contention to play against Italy and Ukraine.

There had been rumours about the 22-year-old potentially being called up to the U21 squad earlier this month – but he could potentially be set to make an impact at a senior level already – having stepped up to the plate well for the Black Cats in the Championship this season.

Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone is out of action until the latter stages of the campaign with a calf injury – but Patterson may still face a considerable amount of competition in his potential quest to win his first senior cap.

Nick Pope has performed reasonably well at Newcastle United this season following his switch from Burnley, Jordan Pickford is Southgate’s first-choice stopper and Aaron Ramsdale is one of the first names on the teamsheet at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

However, injury setbacks to Johnstone and Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson could potentially put Patterson in a strong position as Southgate weighs up whether to include him.

The Verdict:

Considering he was plying his trade in League One last season, he probably wouldn’t have imagined he would be in the frame for a call-up to the senior team anytime soon.

Despite this report though, he needs to keep his feet on the ground and wait for more concrete news because he could easily be left out of the group in favour of Pickford, Ramsdale and Pope.

You have to wonder what effect Pope’s red card will have on him with the player set to miss today’s Carabao Cup final, though that’s probably not something that will come into Southgate’s thinking when weighing up whether to call him up again or not.

He isn’t the most comfortable with the ball at his feet – but he’s currently playing for a side that’s at the top end of the top tier and deserves to keep his place – even if that means leaving out Patterson.

However, the Sunderland man has been exceptional this season, providing plenty of confidence to his defence and stepping up well, even though he hasn’t had a huge amount of competition for a starting spot at the Stadium of Light this term.