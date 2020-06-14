Gareth Southgate namechecks Leeds United duo as Euro 2021 contenders

England manager Gareth Southgate has suggested that the postponement of the Euros to next summer could provide an opportunity for both Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Ben White to force their way into the squad.

Both Phillips and White have enjoyed very impressive campaigns at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa, becoming integral parts of a Leeds side, who are in pole position to secure promotion back to the Premier League in the final nine matches of the campaign.

Were Leeds to go on and secure promotion to the top-flight then that would provide Phillips the chance to continue his rapid development and make a real impression on Southgate, while White will likely be playing a key role in the Premier League next term, for either parent club Brighton or at another club if he moves in the summer.

Speaking to the Independent, Southgate suggested that the fact that the Euros has been delayed by another year, means that there will be a chance for players who are being monitored outside of the main squad at the moment, such as Phillips and White, to make the finals.

He said: “I’m very conscious there will be a group or around 30 to 35 who have been in and around the squad in the past 12-18 months, who will be in the frame, but there will be some guys who come late.

“We’ve talked about those two (Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden), but it could be a Ben White, who has been on loan at Leeds, or a Kalvin Phillips that haven’t played Premier League football yet. Those sorts of players could come into the frame. We’re always open to what it looks like.”

The verdict

Southgate’s comments here reflect probably what all Leeds supporters will be feeling about both White and Phillips, with the pair having shown they have the quality to progress well beyond Championship level with their performances for the Whites throughout the campaign.

It seems inevitable that both will be playing in the Premier League next term, with or without Leeds, and if they continue to play with the sort of quality and maturity they have shown this season then they should be real contenders for a place in the England squad next summer.

The fact that they are being monitored and mentioned by Southgate is testament to just how well Leeds have been performing this term, and testament to the coaching ability of Bielsa and it will be interesting to see just how much both players can progress over the next year.