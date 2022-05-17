Gareth Bale’s agent issues verdict on potential Cardiff City transfer move

The future of footballing superstar Gareth Bale has been much speculated on in recent weeks and months, with the forward set to depart Real Madrid this summer when his contract comes to an end.

Bale has been with the Spanish giants since 2013, but after an unhappy few years in Madrid, the Welshman is set to move on to pastures new.

Where will that be though? Many places have been rumoured, such as the Premier League, the MLS or even China, but one intriguing destination that has been mooted is Bale’s hometown team of Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds will be in the Championship once again next season, and despite being 33 at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, it would seem unfathomable for Bale to drop to the second tier of English football.

Bale though has both family and businesses in the Welsh capital and has even admitted in the past that he’s a fan of the club, and with all of that has led to speculation that there may be a glorious homecoming for Bale next season.

Commenting on a potential link-up with Cardiff City, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett said to Wales Online: “Who knows? We’ll look and see in due course. But I repeat there are no options on the table at the moment.

“Cardiff has a lot of plusses.

“He’s from Wales, his family are from there.

“From a personal point of view it could appeal.

“But I emphasise this is me talking, my views, not Gareth’s. I have not discussed it with him.”

The Verdict

Wales will find out next month if they are going to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they play either Ukraine or Scotland in a play-off final, and if they are successful then it will make a return home even more attractive for Bale.

His agent has already pointed out that Bale is perhaps the richest footballer in Great Britain so money is no object to the forward now, which will get supporters’ hopes up even more.

Should Wales make it to Qatar, then the most important thing is that Bale is match-fit and raring to go as it will be the only World Cup that he will play for his country in.

In a lot of ways it does make sense to play one season for his hometown club and it would do wonders for the Bluebirds, but you can imagine that there’s a host of clubs lining up to sign Bale.