Gareth Bale to Cardiff City: What is the latest news?

Cardiff City had a poor season last year finishing the campaign sat 18th in the league.

The Bluebirds will be keen to push further up the table next season but the team will need some additions to ensure they are strong enough to do so.

However, one player they have been linked with may provide them with a massive boost ahead of the new season.

Welsh international Gareth Bale has been linked with the club following the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid this summer.

At first this seemed like a highly ambitious move from the Bluebirds but it’s starting to seem like a transfer that could really be pulled off this summer.

The 32-year-old recently admitted to being open to offers on the table including in the Championship, with his focus being more on the World Cup than club football right now.

He told Wales Online that he wants to weigh up what would give him the best chance of being fit in November and December when the World Cup takes place, in the hope that he will be able to play a part in his side doing well on the international stage.

Literally 99% of Cardiff City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Bluebirds quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year was the club first formed? 1877 1888 1899 1910

Further from this admission, earlier this week journalist Glen Williams updated fans that Bale had visited Cardiff City’s training ground and met with manager Steve Morison for the first time.

This doesn’t meant that a move to the Welsh capital will definitely happen but there is clearly some level of interest there for him to be coming in and meeting with the club.

Williams claims that a decision will be made in the coming days, meaning this is a situation that could be updated soon but as it stands, it definitely looks like something that could reasonably happen this summer.