Gareth Bale to Cardiff City talk ramps up as player meets Steve Morison

Gareth Bale to Cardiff City appears to have genuine legs this summer, with the winger weighing up his options as he eyes to keep fit with Wales as they prepare for a first World Cup appearance since 1958.

The Welsh are in a real bright moment in terms of their national game with them qualifying for international tournaments regularly, after such a long time away from the scene.

Indeed, they’re naturally helped by having one of the great players of his generation in the form of Bale and, after leaving Real Madrid, he is looking for a new club to join so he can keep match sharp.

Cardiff, then, have been linked with a move given his roots and though some have obviously seen it as far-fetched, it genuinely looks as though the Bluebirds could bring the multi-Champions League winner to the Championship next.

Indeed, this update from Glen Williams on Twitter will do nothing to calm down the excitement surely growing amongst Bluebirds fans:

Exclusive: Gareth Bale visited Cardiff City's training base today and spoke with Steve Morison for the first time. + Told he will make decision in coming days

+ Going on hols again until July 16

+ Vincent Tan keeping very close tabs on it #CCFC #Bluebirds https://t.co/SvBGD8ikJz — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) June 22, 2022

The Verdict

Quite simply, Bale would not bother visiting Cardiff’s training ground and Steve Morison if he did not have at least some interest in potentially joining the club.

Seeing him play in the Championship would be incredible – he’d arguably be the biggest coup the division as ever seen given he’s still got several years left at the top in him – and it just remains to be seen what happens next.

