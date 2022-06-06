Gareth Bale issues three-word update about his future amid Cardiff City speculation

Gareth Bale has revealed that he has already received loads of offers from clubs ahead of his departure from Real Madrid this summer.

The Wales international’s deal with the Spanish side is set to reach a crescendo later this month.

Cardiff City are one of the teams who have recently been linked with a move for Bale.

A report from The Sun in March suggested that Bale could sign a short-term deal with the Bluebirds before calling time on his career following the World Cup.

Wales manager Rob Page recently admitted that it would make sense for the former Tottenham Hotspur winger to join the Bluebirds.

With Wales set to participate in the World Cup later this year following their 1-0 victory over Ukraine yesterday, Bale may need to seal a move to a team this summer in order to stay fit ahead of this tournament.

The 2022/23 Championship season is set to start in July before pausing for the group stage of the World Cup in November.

Asked by the Daily Mail about whether he had already received any offers from teams this summer, Bale said: “I’ve got loads!”

The Verdict

Having helped his country book a place in the World Cup by featuring in yesterday’s match at the Cardiff City Stadium, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bale.

Whereas the 32-year-old will need to accept a significant cut in wages in order to join the Bluebirds due to the fact that he was believed to be earning £554,000 per week at Real Madrid, he may be open to the possibility of ending his career with the Welsh outfit.

Even if Bale is only available for selection for a handful of games, Cardiff will benefit considerably from calling upon his services at Championship level as he possesses an abundance of talent.

Having provided 322 direct goal contributions at club level during his career, there is every chance that Bale will set the second-tier alight with his performances if he does join the Bluebirds.