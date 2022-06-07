Gareth Bale from Real Madrid exit to Cardiff: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

In what would be a sensational move, Gareth Bale has long been linked with a move to Cardiff City.

The Welshman, who has spent large chunks of the last decade considered as one of the game’s elites, had seen his game time severely restricted at Real Madrid last season.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Bale returned to Tottenham Hotspur on loan, netting 11 goals and providing two assists in 20 Premier League outings.

What do we know so far?

With Bale being linked with a move to Cardiff, a recent report from BBC Sport claims that the Bluebirds are actually pursuing a deal for the Welsh talisman.

With interest surfacing elsewhere too, with the Premier League and MLS possible destinations for the 32-year-old, it remains to be seen if the Bluebirds could be successful in this one.

The BBC Sport report claims that Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman has arrived in the UK to host negotiations with the Wales star, with Bale available on a free transfer following his Real Madrid departure.

Is it likely to happen?

In what first appeared to be a pipe dream has materialised into something with a genuine opportunity of happening, and whilst other clubs with bigger budgets are interested, a move to Wales’ capital does make sense.

With Wales securing their place at the 2022 World Cup, and it perhaps being his last chance to feature in a World Cup, a move to Cardiff would ensure that he can best prepare for the competition.

At the Cardiff City Stadium, he is likely to feature regularly and improve his chances of shining in the tournament.