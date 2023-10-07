Highlights Southampton's Gareth Bale started his career at the club, proving that it can be a major stepping stone for young players looking to make it big in football.

While Gareth Bale may these days be best known for his time with Tottenham, Real Madrid and Wales, it is worth remembering that it is Southampton where he first got his big opportunity.

Having come through the youth ranks at St Mary's, the winger then went on to make 45 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring five goals in that time.

That then saw him make a move to Tottenham in 2007, and after several years as the stand-out driving force behind their Premier League challenge, he would go on to make a move to Real Madrid in 2013.

His move to the Spanish capital saw the winger win a whole range of trophies, while on the international stage, he helped Wales to back to back qualifications for the Euros in 2016 and 2020 - including a run to the semi-finals in the former - and to a first qualification for the World Cup since 1958 last year.

But just which current Southampton players, might be able to follow in Bale's footsteps in the years to come?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at four young Saints individuals, who may also be able to break out and play at the top level, over the coming seasons.

Dynel Simeu

Simeu joined Southampton in 2021, following several years in Chelsea's youth ranks, during which time he was also capped at youth level by England.

During his time with the Saints, he has also gained some considerable experience of senior football with loan spells in the Football League, where he has impressed with the likes of Carlisle, Tranmere and Morecambe.

Although he is currently out of action with an Achilles injury, if he can continue to build on the promise and potential he has already shown with the experiences he will have developed in his career to date, it seems the 21-year-old has laid the foundations to go far in the game.

Kamari Doyle

Doyle has been part of Southampton's youth ranks since 2003, and is now on the fringes of the first-team at St Mary's.

The midfielder made his debut in the Premier League at the end of last season, and backed that up with an outing in the League Cup clash with Gillingham at the start of the current campaign.

Having also been capped by England at various age levels, even scoring for the Under 17s, it seems that while still only 18-years-old, Doyle is already starting to show signs of the type of progress, that bodes well for the rest of his career.

Thierry Small

Southampton signed Small from Everton in 2021 when his contract with the Toffees came to an end, seemingly pulling off a coup given Arsenal were also among those credited with an interest in the full-back.

Small has already featured at first-team level for both Southampton and Everton, and has gained further experience with spells out on loan with Port Vale, and now in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren.

Combining the top-flight interest there was in his services just a couple of years ago with the first-team experience he is now getting with those loan spells, now seems to suggest that the 19-year-old, could also be one with the ability to move on to big things in the years to come.

Dom Ballard

Another Southampton player currently out on loan who could seemingly go far in the future, is Dominic Ballard.

Having made four first-team appearances for the Saints, the striker has already scored his first goak for the club against Cambridge United in the League Cup last season, while he recently netted a brace for loan club Reading in their 9-0 thrashing of Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

The 18-year-old has also scored a number of goals for England at youth level already, all of which does seem to suggest that Ballard has the potential to become a prolific goalscorer in the future, which could take him a long way over the course of his playing career.