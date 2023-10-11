Highlights QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is under pressure as the team sits in the bottom three with only eight points in the 2023-24 Championship season.

There has been just 11 matches in the 2023-24 Championship season, but the pressure is already ramping up on Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

A fan favourite during his time as a player at Loftus Road many years ago, Ainsworth returned as head coach back in February to replace the disastrous Neil Critchley, but there were already very early question marks over his appointment.

Nevertheless, Ainsworth led the R's to Championship safety despite some dismal results, including a 6-1 away defeat at fellow strugglers Blackpool, but there hasn't been much to cheer about in 2023-24.

A 4-0 opening day defeat against Watford set the tone, and despite a couple of away wins in the early weeks, the Hoops had not won in their previous six fixtures heading into the October international break.

Ainsworth has tried many systems and options to try and get the right solution to get some points on the board for QPR, but nothing is really working right now as they sit in the bottom three on just eight points.

Ainsworth still has some creative players at his disposal, but one who does not really seem to be favoured is Chris Willock, who has certainly showed some brilliance over the years for the R's.

Why has Chris Willock been out of favour at QPR?

Before joining QPR from Benfica in 2020, Willock had showed flashes of himself whilst on loan at Huddersfield Town earlier in the year, but there was still a player that needed to develop consistency.

It was the 2021-22 season though where the ex-Arsenal winger really exploded into life, scoring seven times and notching 11 assists in a campaign where the R's finished in the mid-table area of the Championship.

The end of that campaign though started some troubles for Willock with his hamstring though, and despite returning in 2022-23 to score six times in his first nine Championship outings, the injury struggles came back afterwards.

Willock was sidelined when Ainsworth arrived in February, and he barely featured in the final few weeks of the campaign under his management when he was fit, and he has been out of favour in 2023-24 as well.

In his seven league appearances this season, Willock has started just three times, with one of those against Ipswich Town where he was hooked at half-time, and he is yet to register a goal or assist.

Two of Willock's cameos from the bench have been less than 10 minutes in length, whilst he was not used against Blackburn Rovers with youngster Rayan Kolli brought on instead, perhaps showing how Ainsworth really sees him in his plans.

Ainsworth insisted in August that Willock is in his plans, but nearly two months later that doesn't appear to be the whole truth - at least as a regular starter - and there's every chance that this could lead to the 25-year-old being sold in the January transfer window.

How much would Chris Willock be worth to QPR in the January transfer window?

Willock has less than a year remaining on his contract in West London, so if not in the plans of Ainsworth, it would make more sense to try and get some money back for the winger before he can exit for nothing - and Willock himself will probably be keen on an exit.

Amid his purple patch though at the start of last season, Willock would have probably been worth north of £5 million, but the fitness struggles and lack of form since then has brought that right down.

The R's signed Willock over three years ago for £750,000, and at one point they could have made a big profit, but that will not be the case now and if they can get their money back from another Championship club then it will be good business and best for all parties.

However, foreign clubs can come in with pre-contract deals for the following summer at the same time if Willock's contract situation remains the same, meaning that QPR may be powerless to stop his exit anyway.