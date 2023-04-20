QPR head coach Gareth Ainsworth has thanked the Loftus Road support after last night's 1-1 draw with Norwich City and admitted he'd love the ground to be "absolutely packed" for their final day clash with Bristol City.

The W12 ground came to life when Lyndon Dykes put the R's ahead inside the opening 10 minutes and responded to their side's spirited display - even after Norwich equalised through Adam Idah in the first minute of the second half.

Gareth Ainsworth's message to QPR fans

A point against the play-off chasing Canaries is not a bad result but unfortunately for the R's, Cardiff City's win and Reading's draw means they finished the night just a point and one place above the relegation zone.

They have three games left to secure Championship survival - starting with a trip to face leaders Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Ainsworth's side will travel up to the Bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City the following weekend and then host Bristol City on the Championship's final day.

Speaking to FLW, the R's head coach thanked fans for their backing during the Norwich game and admitted he hopes for a sell-out crowd when the Robins visit.

He said: "Listen, I'd love it to be absolutely packed out with QPR fans getting behind us. The boys give everything and I thought the fans were great today, I thought they really were. They know what's going on, I think there a lot of educated people in our fanbase, they know exactly what's been going on here. I think that they really got behind the boys today and at the end there, they clapped them all off.

"The boys were shattered, the good thing was that they all went down (the tunnel) thinking that they could've and should've won that game, which was a good sign for me. Rather than trudging off thinking that we've been firmly beaten there, which has happened too many times here.

"Pleased with the fans' reaction today, getting behind the boys, so thank you to them."

QPR relegation battle

Ainsworth will hope to have opened a gap over the bottom three before the visit of City on the final day but with two tough away games coming up, it does seem as though their fate could be decided at Loftus Road.

If that's the case, having the backing of a packed-out stadium could make all the difference.