With games coming thick and fast in the Championship following the international break, Queens Park Rangers did not have to wait long for an attempt to put Saturday's disappointing defeat away at Huddersfield behind them.

The R's were beaten 2-1 by Darren Moore's side on Saturday afternoon, but travelled to West Brom on Tuesday night hoping for a better result.

Unfortunately for QPR, that was not to be, though, with West Brom running out 2-0 winners thanks to a spot kick from Brandon Thomas-Asante and a later strike from Grady Diangana.

QPR's task was not helped by a red card shown to central defender Jimmy Dunne after he picked up two yellow cards during the clash.

The result was the club's fifth consecutive defeat in the Championship, and their eighth consecutive match in the division without a victory.

Where are QPR in the Championship league standings?

Given the run of form outlined above, it means that QPR continue to struggle in terms of their league position.

In fact, following the defeat away at West Brom, QPR now sit 23rd in the division, with only Sheffield United below them.

Worryingly, the gap between themselves and Huddersfield Town, who sit 21st and are the first team outside the relegation zone currently, stands at six points.

What is the latest on Gareth Ainsworth's future?

As of yet, there is no news indicating that Gareth Ainsworth's job is under pressure.

However, there is undoubtedly growing discontent among, at the very least, some sections of the QPR fanbase, who made their feelings very much known following the full-time whistle at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

In response to that, Ainsworth insisted he is a fighter and wants to be the man to steer the club out of the trouble they currently find themselves in.

"Listen, I'm a fighter," Ainsworth told QPR club media pitchside at The Hawthorns.

"We will fight our way out of this, I've said this all along. We will fight our way out of this. It's the only way. It's what we've got to do now.

"I know the fans are getting really frustrated - obviously a few songs and criticisms, but that's only understandable because they've come a long way."

Later in the interview, Ainsworth added: "Listen, I will back the lads, I always will, and I'll keep going. I'll keep going.

"I'll get them ready for Saturday now but, again, we're missing one or two, which is really, really going to be tough.

"It's not effort, it's not football tonight. It's silly things that have cost us. It's a little bit of naivety and, obviously, we don't work on those things in training to give penalties away, to get sent off. We work on a system with 11 men, we try to get things, try to introduce things later on, and Chrissy, he looked OK.

"I thought Reggie had a great debut. I thought he had a really good debut, so that's a massive positive.

"But it's another defeat, I understand that, I know where the club is and I want to fight, get the club out of it."

Should QPR stick with Gareth Ainsworth?

Gareth Ainsworth's passion and commitment to the QPR cause is unquestionable.

However, what is also undeniable is that results are not going his side's way at the moment.

The big question for those in charge at QPR to ask is whether they feel there is anybody out there better than Ainsworth that would be getting better results with this group of players.

There is a reason many were tipping the club for relegation and that was due to their poor squad. A new man coming in will not remedy that.

That said, though, results are getting so bad now to the stage where the QPR hierarchy may soon have to step in.

It's runaway league leaders Leicester up next for the R's on Saturday, too, so things certainly do not get any easier.