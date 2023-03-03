Gareth Ainsworth uses very unique and interesting way to build QPR team-spirit

Followers of the EFL will know from his time at Wycombe Wanderers that recently-appointed Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth often tends to do things his own way.

Perhaps, then, it is not too surprising that Ainsworth has already been putting his squad through some rather interesting and unique methods this week.

Indeed, following QPR’s 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers last Saturday in Ainsworth’s first match in charge, the R’s boss has gone about trying to raise morale and build team spirit at the Championship club in a rather distinctive way.

It all became clear via a YouTube video posted by the club, which showed Ainsworth addressing his squad, before introducing them to a team building ‘consultant’ who had come to visit the squad.

It turns out that this consultant’s methods were rather unique, coming out and performing the ‘haka’ in front of the R’s squad, before giving them a speech.

Later in the video, the entire squad can then also be seen performing their own version of, or elements of the haka.

Speaking as part of the video, experienced forward Chris Martin commented on the days activities, describing them as ‘invaluable’, via QPR club media: “I think it’s what the manager’s spoken about and his staff in terms of trying to build a team and get a togetherness and build the club and have everyone as a unit together.”

“It’s always a funny one – people might look at it and go ‘what are they doing that for?’, ‘they should be working harder on the training pitch’ etc etc, but these kind of things, I think, can be really invaluable.

“I don’t think you can put an exact measure on how much people will get out of it but stuff like this, if you can get the group understanding each other a bit more, being a bit more vulnerable and open to each other, I think that only helps build the right culture here.”

The Verdict

It’s certainly not traditional or conventional in football but those are not words we often tend to associate with Gareth Ainsworth.

It’s quite a bold thing to put your squad through so soon into your tenure and it just goes to show that he is really confident that his methods can get the club going in the right direction.

Ultimately, if the club go and win on Saturday, it will look like a masterstroke, whereas if they go and get beat, some may question what they were doing, as Chris Martin alluded to.

In the end, points on the board for QPR are what matters most and if Gareth Ainsworth feels activities such as the above help them achieve that, then that’s his prerogative.