Gareth Ainsworth to Blackburn Rovers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Gareth Ainsworth is one of a number of candidates for the soon-to-be vacant manager’s job at Blackburn Rovers, according to The Sun.

Ainsworth is currently preparing Wycombe Wanderers to take on Milton Keynes Dons in the League One play-off semi finals, and it is tough to see him moving to Ewood Park if he does secure an immediate return to the Championship with the Chairboys.

Blackburn were in a very concerning position both on and off the pitch before Tony Mowbray took on the role, and therefore some candidates will be cautious towards it, not wanting to damage their reputation.

What do we know so far?

Nothing will be confirmed until it is known what division Wycombe will be playing in next season.

Ainsworth has been a popular name in being linked with Championship jobs in recent years, therefore it is no surprise to see him in the frame for the Blackburn job.

Whoever takes it on will have a lot of work to do to replicate the success of Mowbray’s tenure, with key players heading towards the end of their contracts, it is not an easy time to step into the dugout, especially when supporters dared to dream of a Premier League return this campaign.

The ultimate Blackburn Rovers end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Blackburn Rovers face on the opening day of the 2021/22 season? Cardiff City Bristol City Birmingham City Swansea City

Is it likely to happen?

This one feels unlikely, Ainsworth has been the Wycombe manager since 2012 and will be very careful about picking his next job.

The situation with the board at Blackburn, makes it a risk and even though he is a supporter of the club, Ainsworth would probably prefer to take the job under different ownership.

The Chairboys are not fancied to win promotion, but Ainsworth would be well-advised to stick with them in the third tier next season over a risky move to Blackburn.