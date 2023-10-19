Highlights Despite poor form, Gareth Ainsworth is confident in his future with QPR and insists he has the support of the board.

Ainsworth's record as QPR manager has been underwhelming, with only five wins and four draws in 25 games.

QPR travel to Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon, in what could be a key game at the bottom of the Championship table.

It seems that Gareth Ainsworth is confident he will not be leaving his job with QPR any time soon.

That's after the R's boss insisted he is confident he still has the backing of the club's board, despite their recent run of poor form.

How has Ainsworth done since taking over at QPR?

Ainsworth was appointed as QPR manager back in February, leaving his role at Wycombe Wanderers to take over the role.

He was able to narrowly prevent the Hoops from suffering relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, but has continued to struggle in the current campaign.

In total, the 50-year-old has won just five and drawn only four of his 25 games in charge of the club to date.

Indeed, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Sunderland have all won more times at QPR's home ground of Loftus Road, than Ainsworth's side have since he was appointed.

That is something that has led to a number of the club's fans calling for the former Wycombe boss to be relieved of his duties.

However, it seems as though the QPR does not expect to be departing the club he previously represented in his playing career, in the near future.

What has Ainsworth said about his future at QPR?

Despite the struggles he has endured in terms of results, Ainsworth believes he still has the support of the QPR board.

That is seemingly down to the backing he has been given, with regards to the plans he has put forward for the club so far.

When asked whether he feels is he still has the backing of the QPR board amid those problems, Ainsworth told West London Sport: “Absolutely, yes. I’ve not heard anything contrary to that.

“I’m in a lucky position. I’ve got a great board who have backed everything I wanted to do. They’re good people.”

Where are QPR in the Championship?

As has previously been mentioned, things have not been going all that well for QPR in the second-tier so far this season.

With just two wins and two draws from their 11 league games so far, the Hoops are currently 22nd in the Championship table, two points from safety, with just eight points to their name.

Ainsworth's side are set to return from action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

Should QPR sack Gareth Ainsworth?

It seems as though Ainsworth's job at QPR is secure for now, but you have to feel that he needs a positive run of results quickly if that is to remain the case.

Right now, his record as the R's boss can only be described as relegation form, and given their position in the Championship, it looks as though something needs to change soon, if they are to get out of trouble.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Ainsworth therefore needs to be the man to show that he can do that, especially given the club are going to want to keep a fanbase onside, who are not exactly pleased with what he is doing right now.

Meanwhile, with the likes of John Eustace and Gary Rowett recently becoming available, the fact there are now proven Championship managers out there available straight away, the pressure will surely continue to build on Ainsworth, especially considering Huddersfield's own slow start to the campaign, means Saturday's match could be seen as an opportunity for QPR.