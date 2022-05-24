Gareth Ainsworth, Sol Campbell: What is the latest news with QPR’s manager hunt?

QPR are searching for a new manager this summer following the departure of Mark Warburton.

The 59-year old’s contract expired at the end of the season, with both parties deciding it is best to go their separate ways.

A poor end to the campaign led to the team finishing 11th in the Championship having been fighting for promotion as recently as early March.

Warburton had been in charge of the first team since 2019.

But now the London club is on the lookout for a new manager, with several names being linked with the vacant role.

On Monday it was revealed that QPR are hopeful of opening talks with Wycombe Wanderers’ boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The League One club’s season only came to an end on Saturday, with Wanderers falling just short of promotion by losing 2-0 in the play-off final to Sunderland.

However, Ainsworth has his reputation enhanced regardless, with his achievements at the club over the last 10 years now earning him recognition as a top EFL coach.

The 49-year old played with Rangers from 2003 to 2010, appearing over 140 times for the club.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is also under consideration for the position.

The U’s performed well in the third division last season and has impressed those in charge at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Sol Campbell was seen as a leading candidate to take over the team, with an interview set for later last week.

The club were unhappy with the negative fan reaction surrounding the former Arsenal’s defender’s links with the role.

However, it is now believed that Ainsworth has moved ahead in the pecking order to replace Warburton for next season.