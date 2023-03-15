Gareth Ainsworth should drop QPR mainstay for vital Birmingham City clash: Opinion

It seemed like QPR had turned a corner after Saturday’s victory against Watford – the R’s first win since December and the first of Gareth Ainsworth’s tenure.

But last night’s 6-1 defeat at the hands of struggling Blackpool was the lowest point of what is turning into a dismal season for the Championship club.

Conceding six times against the team that, ahead of kick off, were one of the lowest scorers in the league and had found the net just once in their last four games illustrates just how bereft of form and confidence the R’s backline are – but they’re not being helped by their goalkeeper.

Seny Dieng has looked like a problem for weeks if not months now and Saturday’s game against Birmingham City, which now looks vital, is the right time for Ainsworth to make a change.

In Jordan Archer, the west Londoners have a backup that is capable at Championship level and it is time to make use of him.

Dieng has been a match-winning keeper in the past, deserving of the links he’d earned to the Premier League in previous windows, and a mainstay in the side this season but he’s not been able to reach that sort of level for some time now.

He’s one of many R’s players performing well below their level and his poor display last night, which peaked in his dreadful mistake for Curtis Nelson’s goal, was the low point of his season but there have been signs that such a performance could be coming.

He’s been jittery at the back for some time now and that has done no favours for a defence that are severly lacking in confidence – serving to only make them more nervous.

Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne have looked a shell of their former selves at points during the R’s barren run but injuries mean Ainsworth cannot replace them.

Osman Kakay has never been the most convincing defensively and Aaron Drewe is still very young but again, player availability means they remain his best options.

Something needs to change back there, though, as the head coach tries to bolster a backline that has conceded 18 goals in their last six games.

Dropping Dieng and replacing him with Archer is not going to solve all the R’s issues but it is still a necessary tweak – both for the good of the team and the player.

Defeat to Birmingham on Saturday could leave the Loftus Road outfit just four points above the relegation zone and morale on the floor heading into the international break.

A response against the Blues is vital and dropping Dieng can help them get one.