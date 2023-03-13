Gareth Ainsworth sends Lyndon Dykes message after QPR return

Queens Park Rangers earned a really important win at the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they saw off Watford 1-0 in the second tier.

Rangers’ players were dropping to the ground come the final whistle in W12 and with good reason, after having given their all during the game to get the three points against Chris Wilder’s side.

Finally, then, a three points haul to celebrate and they’ll be looking to build on that quickly with Blackpool up next in the midweek fixtures.

A big game, of course, given where both sides are in the league and it’ll be interesting to see what changes, if any, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth makes to his side for the game.

Certainly, Lyndon Dykes is one player he might have to make a call on after the striker made his long-awaited return at the weekend, and Ainsworth has sent the forward a message after his shift on Saturday.

“The plan was to give Lyndon a half but he ended up playing nearly an hour, which was awesome,” the manager said via QPR’s Twitter account.

“I can’t thank him enough for playing for me.”

The Verdict

You always know what you’re going get from Lyndon Dykes and it was great to see him back on the pitch at the weekend after suffering with pneumonia.

He’s a forward that really does work his socks off for the team and having that available in the final weeks of the season could help Rangers avoid getting drawn any nearer to the dropzone.

