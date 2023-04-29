Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has made it clear that he wants to keep Chris Martin at the club beyond his current contract, which expires in the summer.

Does Chris Martin deserve a new QPR deal?

The striker was only signed earlier this year due to the health issues fellow number nine Lyndon Dykes was suffering from. However, it’s fair to say the 34-year-old has gone on to make a big impact in a short space of time.

Martin has managed four goals in 14 appearances for the R’s, which includes the equaliser at West Brom earlier this month, and the crucial winner against Burnley last weekend.

The shock win against the champions meant the Londoners moved four points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play, so whilst they still have some work to do to get over the line, they are very close to safety.

Once another year in the Championship is confirmed, Ainsworth and the recruitment team are sure to start planning for next season. And, speaking to West London Sport, the boss was clear that Martin, who was recently named captain, is part of his plans moving forward, although he was still only focusing on staying up for now.

“I just want to get this (avoiding relegation) over the line. As soon as we’re safe I’ll give an answer to that. Chris for me has been a fantastic player. I made him captain for a reason – he’s got real leadership qualities. I want to keep my leaders, so make of that what you will.”

Martin’s form warrants extension

It’s fair to say that bringing in Martin has been a fantastic bit of business for the R’s, as he has established himself as a key player for the club in the short time he has been around. As well as popping up with some vital goals, he brings a lot to the team with his ability to hold the ball up and lead the line.

Clearly, evident by the fact he has worn the armband, he is also someone that has the respect of the dressing room and is seen as a figure on the pitch that the boss can trust, so that’s another positive.

Of course, you can understand why QPR are waiting until they’re mathematically safe before making a decision, but they’re in a great position and once safety is confirmed, you’d expect Martin to get a new contract.