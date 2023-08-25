Highlights QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth is not planning any more additions to the squad before the transfer deadline, as he is satisfied with the current group of players.

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has said there will be no more additions made to the squad before the transfer deadline, on 1st September.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has reported that Ainsworth has said that he's happy with the group that he's currently got and isn't looking to bring in more players.

However, it's also being reported that he may be forced to change his mind if there are successful moves made for some of his star players; like Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, or Samuel Field.

QPR's summer business so far

The West London-based clubs have brought in nine players in this transfer window.

They've added Premier League experience through the likes of Jack Colback, Steve Cook, and Asmir Begovic - who is now the captain following the previous skipper Stefan Johansen leaving the club, earlier in the summer.

They've also attempted to bring in a lot of defensive reinforcements into a squad that conceded 71 goals last season; more than Reading and Wigan who both got relegated.

As previously mentioned, they signed Cook from Nottingham Forest. They also added two left-backs in the form of Morgan Fox and Ziyad Larkeche.

Two centre-backs were also promoted from the club's under-21s to the first team: Joe Gubbins and Aaron Drewe. Neither, though, have made much of an impact on the squad so far.

They may have tried to bolster the defence. But when you lose Leon Balogun, Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng from that backline, all in one summer, it's going to be an uphill climb from the get-go.

The club haven't added much firepower up front either. They brought Paul Smyth back to the club after a decent season with the League Two title winners, Leyton Orient.

That's the only attacking player that they've been able to bring in, in a season that is all about survival. They scored less than two of the three teams that got relegated last season; they need more.

Is QPR's squad good enough to keep them up?

No: that is the blunt way to put it.

They're going to be so reliant on Armstrong being able to deliver every week for them, as a 20-year-old, until Lyndon Dykes comes back from injury.

Dykes can score goals, but can he stay fit? There's not much point in having a goalscorer who can't actually play.

It feels like a really imbalanced squad.

They have older Premier League players who have had to drop a level because they weren't good enough for the Premier League. That combined with younger players who are mostly unproven at this level, and a head coach who is under massive pressure, makes for not a destructive recipe; and not in a good way.

As Witcoop pointed out, there is still the possibility that one of Ainsworth's best players could leave, with less than a week in the window to go. That happening could suck the life out of this team, and it could be the final nail in their Championship coffin.

A lot will certainly depend on the futures of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, they are both incredibly crucial cogs in that QPR side.