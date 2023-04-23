Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes the only downside of his team's win at Burnley is the fact the Clarets can go on and secure the title at Blackburn Rovers, speaking to Lancs Live after the game.

Coming into this clash, QPR seemed all but certain to lose considering their form in 2023 and the fact the hosts have been so dominant in the Championship this term.

However, Sam Field put the visitors ahead just before the hour mark, although Manuel Benson equalised for the home team in the 76th minute, putting Vincent Kompany's men in a good position to go on and secure three points.

But it was Ainsworth's men who secured the victory in the end, with substitute Chris Martin popping up in the 87th minute to ensure the West London side would be taking all three points back to the English capital.

The state of play in the title race

Ten points separate the Clarets and the Blades at this stage, though the latter do have a game in hand because they played Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final yesterday.

However, a win away at Blackburn for the Clarets on Tuesday evening would be enough for them to seal the title, something that wouldn't go down well at Ewood Park considering the two sides are bitter rivals.

Not only was Ainsworth born in Blackburn, but he is also a supporter of Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

He may not have made a real impact at a senior level for Rovers, but he did spend time with the club during the early stages of his career and that will have only strengthened his love for the promotion chasers.

Speaking after yesterday's game, he reinforced his love for Rovers by saying: "They’re a good football side [Burnley] and the only downside of me doing this today is they may be able to win the Championship at Rovers on Tuesday, but sorry Blackburn, I needed the points."

A miracle for QPR?

This is a very impressive result on paper - but did a couple of key factors work in their favour?

Firstly, the Clarets are already promoted and may be prone to more lapses in concentration because of this. Secondly, QPR weren't expected to get anything from the game anyway, so the pressure was off them despite the fact they are in a relegation battle.

As well as this, the visitors had to ride their luck at times, though they did defend brilliantly and managed the game well, two things that played a big part in their victory.

Their supporters won't care about how they managed to get the win though. The most important thing for them is the fact they secured a precious three points that has all but confirmed their safety now.

They may not be completely out of the relegation scrap yet, but yesterday's victory was a big step in the right direction for Ainsworth's men.