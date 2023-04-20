There is belief in the QPR dressing room that they can avoid relegation despite the disappointment of falling closer to the bottom three despite a hard-fought point against Norwich City, according to Gareth Ainsworth.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Adam Idah early in each half ensured the points were shared at Loftus Road last night but with Cardiff City winning against Watford and Reading drawing with Luton Town, Ainsworth's side ended the night just one place and one point above the dotted line.

Can QPR avoid relegation?

The R's head to title-chasing Burnley on Saturday before playing away at Stoke City the weekend after and then hosting Bristol City on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking to FLW after the game, Ainsworth revealed that though it was disappointing to see results elsewhere go against them, he'd told the players that their fate is still in their own hands.

"Obviously, we'd prefer those teams not to get results but it's in our hands," he said. "That's what I've been saying to the boys all along. I think it's going to go to the wire without a doubt this season - it was always looking like it was going to do that. There are about five or six teams all concertinaed up down the bottom. We're going to try our best to get as many points as we can to try to get out of out this."

QPR dressing room's stance

Asked whether the R's squad still believed they could avoid the drop, Ainsworth replied: "Of course they do. Without a shadow of a doubt, they feel they can stay up. We're not even below the line and that's important but there may be an instant where we go behind and we have nothing to lose and we get out like that.

"There is going to be a lot of twists and turns this season but, the boys know exactly where they've been sliding for quite a while now and it's trying to address that slide and stop the rot.

"That's a point tonight. A good point against a good team and if we can get another point against a good team on Saturday, I think we can get more than that against the last two but believe me we'll be trying to win that game on Saturday and trying to spoil the party that Burnley are preparing for their Championship celebrations. We've got extra incentives to try and go up there and be party poopers."