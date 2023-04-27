With QPR in real danger in the Championship, last weekend's victory over Burnley away at Turf Moor was an incredibly important one.

Not many would have expected the R's to go away to a side already promoted and get anything, never mind all three points.

Fair play to Gareth Ainsworth and his side, though, who were able to do just that, despite the hosts having dominated possession.

QPR ran out 2-1 away winners in the end, with goals from Sam Field and Chris Martin cancelling out Manuel Benson's strike for the hosts.

What did Vincent Kompany say to Gareth Ainsworth?

Speaking ahead of QPR's clash with Stoke City this weekend, R's boss Gareth Ainsworth has now revealed that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany sent him a congratulatory text message the day after the match.

Revealing that, and discussing Burnley under Kompany this season, Ainsworth told the media, via West London Sport: "I am a Blackburn lad so I can’t say too much about Burnley teams, but in football you respect the winners and Vincent has been a huge part of what they have achieved this season,”

“He has had some good players at his disposal but you still have to put down your stamp pretty quickly and for that club to have changed styles so much you have to give him so much credit.

“He sent me a nice text on Sunday morning as we didn’t get the chance to chat after the game because he was doing a lot of the stuff you need to do when you’ve been promoted, with sponsors and so on.

“But he managed to send me a text to say ‘well done, good result’, so that is a huge mark of respect from someone who has achieved so much in the game.”

Could QPR get relegated from the Championship?

Thankfully for QPR, last weekend's win away at Burnley came at a good time, with the club, beforehand, hovering dangerously close to the dotted line in the division.

The result leaves the club sitting 18th in the league standings heading into the final two matches of the season, now four points clear of Reading in 22nd.

In all likelihood, the R's are now safe for the season, although mathematically that is not quite the case yet.

The club now face Stoke City and Bristol City in their final two league matches, and it has to be said, that victories in both would give Gareth Ainsworth some real momentum heading into the summer..