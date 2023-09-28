Highlights Despite being predicted to finish poorly, QPR have had a steady start to the season.

The R's face Coventry City this weekend, and Gareth Ainsworth hsa revealed his biggest headache heading into the clash.

Jimmy Dunne, who has been injured since a preseason friendly, is now back in training and could be in the squad for the match against the Sky Blues.

Tipped by many to finish bottom of the league before a ball was kicked this campaign, it has been a steadier start at QPR than perhaps some were expecting.

Don't get us wrong, with the club 19th in the standings, things are far from ideal, but the reality is, that makes things look worse than they are at present, with the R's also just two points outside of the top half of the table.

Draws against Birmingham and Swansea were solid results in recent weeks, whilst a win away at struggling Middlesbrough earlier this month was a big result indeed.

It's Coventry City up next for the R's at Loftus Road on Saturday, and with the Sky Blues without a win in their last five league matches, it could be the perfect time for QPR to face them.

Ainsworth discusses QPR headache

Ahead of the Sky Blues clash, naturally, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has been talking to the media.

In that press conference, Ainsworth provided a brief fitness update on his squad, revealing that his biggest headache at the club now is team selection, having got plenty of players back from injury.

"It's been great to have a full week's training heading into another big week for us against Coventry, Leeds and Blackburn." Ainsworth told the media, via QPR.

The QPR boss added: "My biggest headache is team selection now,"

"Everyone is available - including Jimmy Dunne if there's a need for him this weekend."

How long has Jimmy Dunne been injured for?

Unfortunately for QPR and Gareth Ainsworth, Jimmy Dunne is yet to feature for the club this season due to injury.

That injury was sustained in a dismal pre-season friendly defeat away at Oxford United a week prior to the Championship getting underway.

During that match, Dunne dislocated his shoulder.

It now appears, though, that the R's central defender has resumed training and could be in the squad for Saturday's match with Coventry.

It is unlikely that he will start, though, and will most likely only be called upon if necessary.

As per West London Sport, Dunne could feature for QPR in a development side match versus Millwall on Tuesday.

How much of a boost is Jimmy Dunne's return for QPR?

Of course, having a player like Jimmy Dunne back available for selection is a big boost for QPR and Gareth Ainsworth.

The 25-year-old has been a complete mainstay in the side for the last two seasons and so it must have been frustrating for him and the club to see him sat on the sidelines.

Having said that, though, with Steve Cook and Morgan Fox arriving this summer, it definitely takes the burden away from Dunne in terms of rushing him back to fitness.

Both of the R's new signings have done well so far, and therefore, it may be that we don't see Dunne feature for the club properly once again until next time out or beyond.