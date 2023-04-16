Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth defended his decision to take off Ilias Chair at 1-0, as his side went on to lose convincingly to Coventry City on Saturday.

Ainsworth’s QPR struggles continue

When the former Wycombe boss, who was a firm R’s favourite during his playing days, was named as Neil Critchley’s permanent successor earlier this year, it seemed like a good move all-round.

However, it’s fair to say that it’s been a disaster so far, as the Sky Blues’ comfortable win in the capital condemned Ainsworth to a seventh defeat in nine since his appointment. Unsurprisingly, that has left QPR in a precarious position, as they are just one point above the relegation zone.

The manner of the loss against Mark Robins’ side was concerning, and the fans made their feelings known in the stadium, as they booed the players off. They also displayed their anger midway through the second half, when Chair was replaced as the R’s trailed by a single goal.

The 25-year-old has been a key creative outlet over the years, but he was withdrawn with the side chasing an equaliser. With Chair off the pitch, QPR didn’t create much, but Ainsworth defended his call when speaking to West London Sport.

“Ilias, with two games in a week with Ramadan – he’s fasting still. I thought both wide-men gave a lot – gave a hell of a lot of running – and it was right to change both of them. You live and die by those decisions and that’s one I made today.”

Relegation a real possibility for QPR

Fans have known for a few weeks now, but QPR are firmly in this relegation fight, and Ainsworth simply must get a tune out of these players, or the club will be playing in the third tier of English football next season.

You had hoped the R’s had turned a corner after they battled to draw at West Brom on Easter Monday, but they couldn’t build on that, and Ainsworth has to take responsibility.

Ultimately, many questioned the starting XI when it was announced, and whilst it’s good to see him offer an explanation for Chair’s substitution, it’s a decision that many will disagree with. And, when you lose a game 3-0, the boss knows that these calls will be scrutinised, and he needs to get things right for the huge game against Norwich in the week.