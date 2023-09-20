Highlights QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is actively looking to strengthen the squad through free agent signings, following rumors of full-back Reggie Cannon's arrival.

Most of QPR's summer signings were made on free transfers due to a tight budget, except for one permanent deal and one loan made permanent.

With several departures from the squad, Ainsworth is left with a smaller squad than desired, making free agent signings the only way to address the issue.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has indicated that he is looking at strengthening his squad via the free agent market amid rumours that full-back Reggie Cannon is set to join the club.

Reports emerged last night suggesting that the US international was set to join the R's and the deal is now expected to be finalised today.

QPR 2023 summer transfers

Ainsworth will likely have been keen to make wholesale changes to his squad over the summer as he looked to continue his reset at Loftus Road but a tight budget meant he had to be creative.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

Bar Taylor Richards, whose loan from Brighton was made permanent as part of a pre-agreed deal, and Steve Cook, who joined from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee, all of the West Londoners' summer signings arrived on free transfers.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Seny Dieng Middlesbrough Permanent (fee involved) Rob Dickie Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Leon Balogun Rangers Permanent Miko Hamalainen HJK Helsinki Permanent Conor Materson Gillingham FC Permanent Charlie Owens Boreham Wood Permanent Joe Gubbins Accrington Stanley Loan Stefan Johansen Without Club Permanent Luke Amos Without Club Permanent Chris Martin Without Club Permanent Olamide Shodipo Without Club Permanent Ody Alfa Without Club Permanent

With a host of players departing as well, some at the end of their contracts and others in sales to Championship rivals, Ainsworth has been left with a thinner squad than he would like and with the summer window now closed, making the most of the free agent market is now the only way of changing that.

Reggie Cannon transfer latest

Chris Martin has been regularly linked with re-signing for the R's after his short-term deal expired in W12 in the summer but it appears they've been working on a different deal.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath was the first to report yesterday that Cannon was set to sign for the Championship club after leaving Portuguese club Boavista over an issue with unpaid wages.

Both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion were linked with the 25-year-old earlier in the summer but luckily for the Hoops, nothing concrete came from that interest.

West London Sport reported this morning that the deal is expected to be completed today and that Cannon is on course to join his new teammates in training tomorrow.

Gareth Ainsworth on free agent Reggie Cannon

Ainsworth was quizzed on the interest in Cannon after last night's 1-1 draw with Swansea City and made his stance clear on free agent signings.

He told FLW: "I think every manager is looking in the free agent market at the moment. There are a lot of free agents going.

"He's been named, Chris Martin has been named, there have been a few names flying about.

"Watch this space. If we can get the right player, for the right price, at the right time then that's what we'll do."

Would Reggie Cannon be a good signing for QPR?

The R's have needed additional depth on the right side of defence for some time and the arrival of Cannon should provide them with that.

He's a full-back by trade but just like Osman Kakay, he can play on the right side of a back three and it looks as though he will arrive as competition for the R's number two.

More depth can only be a good thing for the Hoops while the 25-year-old looks like a fantastic acquisition - having been on the radar of Burnley and West Brom earlier this summer.