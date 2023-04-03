QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has offered an update on Ethan Laird following the defender’s injury this weekend.

Another defeat leaves QPR facing a relegation battle

The Manchester United loanee was substituted off in the final stages of the team’s defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

However, Ainsworth is not concerned that the 21-year-old has suffered a serious issue and is hopeful that it is purely precautionary to take him off with 12 minutes remaining against the Latics.

The defeat came courtesy of a sixth-minute penalty for the hosts, converted by Max Power.

Ainsworth has been in charge of the Hoops since February but has now suffered five defeats from six games as manager.

The former Wycombe Wanderers boss admitted his side are now fighting for their survival in the Championship, but he is hopeful that a number of returning players will aid their bid to stay in the second tier.

“I think [Laird’s] okay after a scare with him coming off,” said Ainsworth, via West London Sport.

“I think you saw what Chris [Willock] and Ilias [Chair] can give us.

They give us composure on the ball, Chris can open a lock and Ilias carries you up the pitch and can deliver great crosses.

“I know they can both score goals and this will be crucial for us going forward

“There’s no panic in me.

“I know it’s going to come.

“I know these boys are good enough to win games in this division.

“I’m sure there’s a couple of wins in these next seven games, which I believe will keep us in the Championship.”

QPR are now just three points clear of the relegation zone, having suffered a horrendous return to action ever since the World Cup.

Ainsworth is the third man to take the reins at Loftus Road this season, with Michael Beale having departed for Rangers in late 2022, before Neil Critchley’s short-lived reign came to an end in February.

Can Ainsworth turn things around at QPR?

It’s been a poor start to life at QPR for Ainsworth, who took a big gamble to walk away from his post at Wycombe to take on this role.

There are still eight games left this season, so there is still time to earn the results that will ensure their safety.

However, their current form will leave supporters with plenty of reasons to be concerned.

Survival is now more important than anything for QPR and they may just be saved by how strong their early season form was under Beale.