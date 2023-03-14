Gareth Ainsworth milestone looks to have come at perfect time for QPR: Opinion

The relief and ecstasy was all too clear to see at Loftus Road on Saturday as QPR‘s 84-day wait for a victory finally came to an end.

It was a landmark moment for Gareth Ainsworth as it was his first victory since returning to the Championship club where he is held in such high regard.

The former R’s player and caretaker boss was appointed as Neil Critchley’s permanent replacement earlier this month after his predecessor’s ill-fated spell at the helm, which saw the west Londoners drop like a stone down the second tier table and left them sweating over the prospect of relegation.

Understandably, there was concern from some supporters when Ainsworth was appointed that failure to right a sinking ship could tar his legacy at Loftus Road and those worries will have grown further when he started with back-to-back 3-1 defeats.

But Saturday’s victory has helped to clear the dark clouds in W12 and the new head coach’s milestone win looks to have come at a perfect time for the R’s.

Their last win had come 84 days ago in the first game of Critchley’s tenure when they edged past Preston North End 1-0 at Deepdale on the 17th of December courtesy of Jimmy Dunne’s 58th-minute goal while for their last home victory, 2-1 against Wigan, you had to go all the way back to the 22nd of October.

It had started to feel a bit like the players had forgotten how to win and that they might never rediscover it but a hard-fought victory against Watford has the potential to be the springboard to a strong end to the 2022/23 campaign.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

The R’s will take newfound confidence and momentum on their trip to Bloomfield Road to face struggling Blackpool this evening while on Saturday they host a Birmingham City side that have endured a barren run themselves of late – with both clubs taking just four points from six games.

The west Londoners’ own record, three points from six games, is admittedly worse than that but they will feel rejuvenated after ending their long wait for a victory against Watford.

We saw clear signs on Saturday that Ainsworth is getting his ideas across – his side weren’t afraid to go direct when they needed to, broke up play to frustrate the visitors at times, and celebrated every defensive action, however small, but the win will mean the players buy in even further.

Their next two games represent excellent opportunities for the R’s to pick up more results and build more momentum heading into the international break.

With a game against bottom-of-the-league Wigan Athletic at the start of April, things could look and feel very different at Loftus Road in a few weeks’ time.