Queens Park Rangers' job to secure Championship safety got even harder at the weekend, with the club suffering yet another defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

Gareth Ainsworth's side were on the end of a 3-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon, extending their winless run in the second tier to six matches.

Unfortunately, too, two of the teams below the R's in the league standings were able to capitalise by making up ground on them.

Reading, for example, who sit 22nd and occupy the final relegation spot, earned a point against Burnley and are now just one behind QPR.

Meanwhile, Blackpool also picked up three points in their match versus Wigan, meaning they are now just five points adrift of the R's.

What has Gareth Ainsworth admitted about his QPR side?

Naturally, then, Tuesday's match against Norwich City, and every match from here on in is a huge one for QPR.

Yet, when asked a question about whether his side had the hunger and belief to turn things around, Ainsworth's response, whilst as honest as ever, was rather concerning from a QPR perspective.

Indeed, he labelled his side as damaged and fragile.

"Well, that's my job to put that into these players," Ainsworth responded to the question, via Sky Sports.

"I think it's there, it's getting it out sometimes, and that's been the tough ask so far this season.

"They're very damaged, and they're quite fragile, and I've got to make sure that they are up for the games when the games come around, because it can only come from within now and that's really important."

What else did Gareth Ainsworth say ahead of QPR's clash with Norwich City?

Naturally, given the club's league position, Ainsworth was asked just how important the Norwich City clash was, with a trip to promotion winners and before long, league champions, Burnley, to come this weekend.

Ainsworth said it was a huge match, of course, but that they all were from here on in.

"It's a huge, huge game - but they're all huge now," Ainsworth said ahead of the Norwich clash.

"Burnley have shown at the weekend that they are vulnerable, with Reading getting a point against them, and being a Blackburn lad, that'll be an interesting one for me as well so I'll be doing everything I can to get points there.

"But, Wednesday is huge - and then Stoke and Bristol, huge, huge games for us.

"There's four big defining games coming up for us now and we need to make sure we're in every single one of them.

"Injuries or no injuries, it doesn't matter. The boys on the pitch need to dig deep and give all they've got because that's what it's going to take."

When is QPR's next match?

QPR v Norwich City is set to take place at Loftus Road tomorrow night.

Kick off in West London is set for 7:45pm.