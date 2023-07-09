Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has appealed for patience after offloading another key player yesterday, speaking to the club's media team.

Ainsworth will need to be productive in the transfer market if he wants to give his side the best chance of enjoying a season of stability, something that's much-needed following a turbulent 2022/23 campaign.

They may have made an excellent start under Michael Beale, but their decline following that was alarming to say the least and they can count themselves lucky not to be in League One.

In the end, wins at Burnley and Stoke City saved them, but these away victories can't sugarcoat what was a terrible campaign.

QPR's summer transfer activity

A few key players have left the club this summer, with Seny Dieng moving to Middlesbrough yesterday, Rob Dickie making the move to Bristol City, former captain Stefan Johansen being released and the likes of Leon Balogun and Luke Amos also departing.

Chris Martin is also yet to agree a new contract, leaving the R's with plenty of work to do in the transfer market.

Thankfully for them, they have already managed to bring three players in with Ziyad Larkeche coming in at left-back, Taylor Richards making his move from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent and Paul Smyth linking up with the West London side again following the expiration of his contract at Leyton Orient.

They will surely have other irons in the fire too - but they need to watch out for further departures with the likes of Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes likely to be linked with an exit this summer.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say?

Because of QPR's form under Ainsworth, the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss will soon be under pressure if he doesn't make a respectable start to the season.

And he may be feeling the heat now because of this summer's transfer activity at Loftus Road. Appealing for calm, he said: "Patience is needed. We have to adhere to FFP and I am working really hard with Lee Hoos and the board.

"I want a few players in the building and I have targets. I know what I want to bring in. We want quality players to join this quality squad."

Which areas do QPR need to address?

With Seny Dieng departing, a new goalkeeper will be required, even though QPR have some talented young keepers at their disposal. Joe Walsh could be an option - but having more experience in this department would be ideal.

In defence, they will need more depth at centre-back with Balogun and Dickie both leaving, but they have a couple of good options at full-back and may not need to recruit more players in this area if Aaron Drewe can step up and perform well.

Centrally though, there's plenty of work to be done and Jake Clarke-Salter's injury record needs to be taken into consideration.

In the middle of the park, there's definitely worth to be done there too, although they do have some good quality in the final third with the likes of Chair, Willock and Dykes able to contribute.

But more attacking firepower needs to be added because they risk struggling at the bottom end of the division otherwise.