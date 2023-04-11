Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes his side will secure their safety if they can replicate yesterday's performance against West Bromwich Albion for the final five games of the campaign, speaking to the Irish News.

The 49-year-old has struggled during his time at the helm so far - and it looked as though things were going to get even worse when Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi put the Baggies 2-0 within 13 minutes.

The visitors at The Hawthorns responded less than ten minutes later though with Lyndon Dykes pulling one back for his team - and a fortuitous goal for Chris Martin just after the break saw QPR claim a much-needed point on the road.

Having lost on Good Friday against Preston North End, another defeat was expected but they showed character to come back.

What's the current state of play in the relegation scrap?

It seems as though Wigan Athletic and Blackpool are already down following their losses yesterday, with both teams perhaps disappointed with their results for different reasons.

The Latics must have felt that they had a good chance of beating Swansea - but were outclassed at the DW Stadium. The Seasiders, meanwhile, had taken the lead away at Luton Town but failed to hold on to it.

Reading looked set to secure a point against Preston North End yesterday - but Brad Potts' stoppage-time goal allowed QPR to widen the gap between themselves and the Royals to two points.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, drew against Blackburn Rovers with a late Ryan Hedges goal rescuing a point for the visitors at the DW Stadium.

Speaking after the game, the 49-year-old was delighted with his team's performance, saying: "Not getting beaten is what we need. Five more of those performances and we’ll be safe.

"I want the boys to perform like the Championship footballers they are.

"Give it to me for four weeks because that’ll be enough, then I can make the changes I want."

Have QPR improved their survival chances with this draw?

Managing to open up the gap to two points between themselves and Reading now, they have boosted their chances of survival but only slightly.

The Royals are currently considering Paul Ince's future and could sack the former England international, something that could end up improving the Berkshire outfit who have looked poor in recent months.

This is why QPR need to be wary, although Ince's side are currently fighting against adversity with the Royals having several players out injured at this stage including key man Tom Ince.

The ex-Stoke City man has been a game-changer for his team this term and it could be hugely costly for the Berkshire side if he isn't back before the end of the campaign.

You feel the Royals are currently the favourites to go down along with Wigan and Blackpool - and they won't have a great opportunity to get themselves back on track this weekend considering they face league leaders Burnley.