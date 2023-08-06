Highlights Despite a 4-0 loss to Watford, Gareth Ainsworth believes QPR will improve from last season and survive in the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth insists his QPR side 'will be better' than last season despite suffering a 4-0 opening day loss at Watford.

The defeat came after weeks of pundits and supporters tipping the London club for the drop for the campaign ahead.

A 4-0 loss to Watford only looked to have confirmed what most people already thought about this team.

QPR were 1-0 down within the opening minute of the game, conceding a further three more before half time.

What has Gareth Ainsworth said about QPR’s loss to Watford?

However, that second half display has shown Ainsworth enough to be convinced that this squad has what it takes to remain in the division.

The Hoops’ boss was not happy with the first half performance from his players but credited the team with an improvement in the second 45.

"I am not happy, we were behind after the first minute and sometimes you have to hold hands up and say you weren’t good enough," said Ainsworth, via the Evening Standard.

"We were not ready for that first half from Watford and we were torn apart at times.

"I thought we looked a lot better in the second half but on the day Watford were much better than us.

"We win and lose as a team, there is no finger pointing from me, it is down to me as the manager to put it right.

"We are favourites for the bottom of the league, but we will be better than we were last season where we scrapped it to stay up."

QPR are currently struggling with injury issues in defence, which saw Joe Gubbins feature in a league game for the first time for the club.

Morgan Fox was also tasked with stepping into a central role, with Kenneth Paal operating on the left flank instead.

QPR have also had a difficult time in the transfer window, only signing free agents to the team so far this summer.

Paul Smyth, Fox and Asmir Begovic all made their debuts at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, enjoying a dismal result on their big day.

Next up for QPR is a clash away to Cardiff City on 12 August, where they will be looking to put this poor result behind them with an improved performance.

The transfer window closes on 1 September, so there is also still time to add fresh faces to the squad by then.

Can QPR survive in the Championship?

A result and performance like Saturday’s does not bode well for QPR.

Praising the second half performance is a pretty empty gesture from Ainsworth, as the game was well over by then.

The first half was a fairer reflection of the quality of this team and what kind of performance we can expect from them going forward, and it was simply unacceptable.

Ainsworth went into the summer with his position in a questionable state, so his role at the club could come under fire again if performances like this one continues into the next few weeks.