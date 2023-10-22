The miserable decline of Queens Park Rangers since last year continued on Saturday afternoon when they faced another struggling Championship side in the form of Huddersfield Town.

The Hoops were battered on home soil against Blackburn Rovers by a 4-0 scoreline just before the international break, but Gareth Ainsworth remained in his job despite supporter backlash, earning a vote of confidence as well from CEO Lee Hoos.

After just 14 minutes though against the Terriers in West Yorkshire this weekend though, he saw his side 2-0 down to Darren Moore's rampant Town, with the Londoners having an almighty mountain to climb.

Jake Clarke-Salter did pull one goal back on 42 minutes, but despite having far more shots - although not on target - and possession than their opposition, QPR could not break down Huddersfield once more.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say about QPR's performance against Huddersfield?

Ainsworth has suggested that his side were unlucky to not come away with a point from the John Smith's Stadium, but ultimately it was another defeat - their fourth in a row.

“We lost the game in the first 20 minutes. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb," Ainsworth said.

“We can’t defend like that in the first 20 minutes of games and expect to get something out of them - but we almost did.

“The spirit, the drive and desire to get back in the game was fantastic by the boys. But this is the Championship and you can’t often overturn a 2-0 deficit - but we almost did it.

“We hit the post and had one cleared off the line. We were the aggressors.

"But we’ve got to start games better and be more solid. They were sloppy goals to concede.”

The QPR decline started after former manager Mick Beale was linked with the Wolves vacancy last year, and even though he re-affirmed his commitment to his club at the time, he departed for Glasgow Rangers not long later in controversial circumstances.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Beale had the R's top of the Championship last October, but results started to slump when Wolves were sniffing around and by the time Neil Critchley was appointed as his replacement last December, QPR were in freefall and heading towards the relegation zone.

Ainsworth replaced Critchley in February earlier this, but he has done little to instil confidence in not only his squad, but the fanbase too.

What claim has Gareth Ainsworth about QPR following Huddersfield defeat?

Despite Ainsworth winning just five of his 26 competitive matches in charge of the Hoops so far, he believes that the West London club are still going to have a good season - which would entail not being relegated to League One.

“I’m a glass-half-full guy. The Blackburn game was not acceptable and the transformation is something else. We’ve improved from Blackburn," Ainsworth insisted when speaking to West London Sport.

“Roll on the season because it’s going to be a good one. I’m pretty sure we’re going to finish above that line.”

Ainsworth's comments will likely not go down well with supporters of QPR, who have seen no real progress since his February appointment.

There were some promising signs earlier in the season with away wins over Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, but the R's are slumping once more and many want a change in the dugout at Loftus Road before it is too late - and Ainsworth insisting that they are going to have a good season will only attract more criticism.